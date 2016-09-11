MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike to protest against the court refusal to hear the presidential petition challenging Mr. Edgar Lungu’s victory in the disputed 11 August.

Dr Mumba is currently remanded in custody at woodlands police station for criminal trespassing after he went to the Zambia Natinal Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) offices on 8th September to seek clarification over an unclear news item on the station’s 1900hrs bulletin on the ongoing court cases on the petition.

Lawyers representing Mumba told journalists Saturday afternoon that police went to his house with a search warrant reportedly looking for stolen firearms and other offensive weapon.

“Unfortunately, the search ‘drew a blank’ but the police went ahead and detained Dr. Mumba,” Jack Mwiimbu told journalists.

Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja issued a statement saying police had detained Mumba for his address regarding the disputed election.

“Mumba has been detained at Woodlands police station,” he said. “He will appear in court after all formalities have been made on Monday.”