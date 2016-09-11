Calendar

Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike

Posted On : September 11th, 2016 | Updated On : September 11th, 2016
Dr Mumba being arrested

Dr Mumba being arrested

MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike to protest against the court refusal to hear the presidential petition challenging Mr. Edgar Lungu’s victory in the disputed 11 August.

Dr Mumba is currently remanded in custody at woodlands police station for criminal trespassing after he went to the Zambia Natinal Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) offices on 8th September to seek clarification over an unclear news item on the station’s 1900hrs bulletin on the ongoing court cases on the petition.

Lawyers representing Mumba told journalists Saturday afternoon that police went to his house with a search warrant reportedly looking for stolen firearms and other offensive weapon.
“Unfortunately, the search ‘drew a blank’ but the police went ahead and detained Dr. Mumba,” Jack Mwiimbu told journalists.

Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja issued a statement saying police had detained Mumba for his address regarding the disputed election.

“Mumba has been detained at Woodlands police station,” he said. “He will appear in court after all formalities have been made on Monday.”

About Website Editor

'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk
Category : Events in Zambia.
« »

Comment:

2 responses to “Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike”

  1. ZNBC BANS KUWAYAWAYAFYE MUSIC VIDEO BY GREAT PRO | Zed Hype Mag™ says:
    Dec 29, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    […] Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike […]

    Reply
  2. ZNBC BANS KUWAYAWAFYE MUSIC VIDEO BY GREAT PRO | Zed Hype Mag™ says:
    Dec 29, 2016 at 8:53 pm

    […] Nevers Mumba has gone on hunger strike […]

    Reply

Leave a Reply