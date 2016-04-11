Chitundu’s dismissal not illegal – Energy PS ENERGY permanent secretary Brigadier General Emeldah Chola has submitted before the Industrial Relations Court that the dismissal of Cyprian Chitundu as Zesco managing director is not illegal.

Chitundu, in December last year, sued Zesco and sought an order of reinstatement, saying the decision of mines minister Christopher Yaluma to terminate his contract of employment was illegal, beyond the minister’s powers and is therefore null and void.

Chitundu, who is being represented by Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates, has also cited the Attorney General in this case.

According to an answer and affidavit filed in court, Brig Gen Chola stated that the dismissal of Chitundu was final, adding that he was no longer an employee of the utility.

She stated that Yaluma did not act unlawfully and wrongfully when he terminated Chitundu’s contract of employment because Zesco at that time did not have a board in place.

“The minister acted on behalf of the shareholder and was fully entitled to do so,” Brig Gen Chola stated.

She stated that the Zesco board was dissolved during the time Chitundu’s contract was terminated and that the mode of termination of the latter’s contract was done in national interest using an acceptable mode of termination of employment and did not require board sanction.

“ I verily believe that the complainant is not entitled to any of the reliefs being sought as they lack merit,” Brig Gen Chola submitted.

She added that since there was no board of directors in place the time Chitundu’s contract was terminated, the shareholder, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Water Development, could terminate his employment in national interest.

Brig Gen Chola stated that the minister’s decision to terminate Chitundu’s employment was therefore not illegal nor ultra vires as the minister had the power to exercise that authority on behalf of the shareholder.

She stated further that because Chitundu was retired in national interest, which is an acceptable mode of termination of employment, that notice, payment in lieu of notice on dismissal or termination by way of events of default does not arise.

And Zesco director of human resources and administration Laston Mumba also filed an affidavit opposing Chitundu’s notice of complaint.

Mumba stated that Chitundu could not rely on the board of charter dated November 26, 2013 as it was not in existence at the time of his appointment and has no retrospective effect.

On Chitundu’s submission that he was a shareholder of Zesco by virtue of holding the office of managing director, Mumba stated that a share that Chitundu held was of no monetary benefit to him and became transferable to the incumbent managing director upon vacation of his office.

He also stated that the reason for non-deployment and the decision to release Chitundu of his duties in national interest was within the peculiar knowledge of the Attorney General.

Mumba also stated that since the board was not in existence at the time of termination of Chitundu’s employment, the shareholder, acting through the minister, stepped in to exercise its rights to terminate the latter’s employment.

He further submitted that Chitundu readily accepted leave pending re-deployment and subsequently received payment of his terminal benefits after termination of his employment at the instance of the minister, thereby showing that he accepted the decision.

Mumba also submitted that Chitundu was no longer the managing director for Zesco and was not entitled to receive any remuneration nor have access to his former office.

“I am advised by my advocate that reinstatement is not an entitlement but a discretionary remedy,” he stated.

Mumba stated further that Chitundu was paid full salary and benefits from the time he was put on forced leave to the date of termination.

He further stated that Chitundu was also paid all amounts that would have been due to him as if he had served the full length of the contract had it expired in 2017 and gratuity of the renewed contract.

“The complainant’s salary and allowances were paid as if he served the full length of his contract and is therefore not entitled to any payment from the 1st respondent,” Mumba stated. “I verily believe that the complainant is not entitled to any of the reliefs being sought and it is in the interest of justice that his claim be dismissed for lack of merit.”

Chitundu was fired from Zesco by Yaluma on September 7, 2015 in national interest.

Before being fired,Chitundu was on forced leave pending re-deployment.

Chitundu is seeking reliefs, among them a declaration that he is still an employee of Zesco.

He is also seeking a declaration that the purported termination of his contract by Yaluma was unlawful, wrongful, null and void inito.

Chitundu also asked for an order reinstating him as managing director of Zesco and payment of his monthly salaries and all accrued benefits from September 7, 2015, being the purported date of termination to the date of the determination of the matter.

"In the alternative, damages for unlawful and wrongful termination calculated at 36 months' gross pay in line with judicial precedent; damages for mental anguish and embarrassment; contractual gratuity; and all other benefits under the contract or the law," stated Chitundu.