SADC council of NGOs gives Zambia’s elections thumbs up

The SADC Council of Nongovernmental organizations has described Zambia’s Presidential election held yesterday as credible.

SADC Council of NGOs election observation mission head of delegation Safonea Shale notes that polling day was peaceful and people cast their votes without coercion, undue influence or intimidation.

Mr. Shale says the mission has observed that the majority of polling stations opened on time which sends a strong message of the preparedness of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

He notes that the grouping of voters into streams not only reduced congestion and made voting easy, but also reduced queues and their appellant stress on voters thus making voting an easy and enjoyable exercise.

Mr Shale also notes that the media in Zambia has played a very significant role in ensuring that people get into the election mood, adding that this generates the necessary debates and exchanges needed for lively political engagements.

He however stated that his mission recommends that the Zambian government ensures that adequate resources and support are available to the ECZ to fulfill its mandate.

Mr Shale has further urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to share its best practices with the region with the aim of ensuring that one day the whole region shall have free and fair elections.

Qfm Zambia