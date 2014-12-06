Lungu launches presidential campaign

Patriotic Front President Edgar Lungu has officially launched his campaign in Kitwe, promising to build on the legacy of late Republican President Michael Sata.

Speaking during the launch at Freedom Park in Kitwe this afternoon, Mr. Lungu says the time has come for the PF to be united as they prepare for the January 20th, 2015 polls.

Mr. Lungu says he will bring the price of fuel significantly down and that he will remove all bottlenecks that make fuel expensive.

He adds that the mealie meal prices have remained his biggest concern saying he will bring the production costs down.

He furthermore adds that he will ensure that his government will establish milling plants in rural areas to ensure that only finished products reach town.

The PF President says unemployment is the biggest crisis the country has saying his government will build on programs that they started that create jobs.

Speaking earlier, some of the candidates who had interests in the PF presidency came out in the open saying they will campaign for Mr. Lungu.

The candidates included Sports Minister Chishimba Kambwili, Kabwata MP Given Lubinda, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Wilbur Simuusa and late President Sata’s son Mulenga Sata.

Other noted people who attended the launch include; Chief Nkana, Home Affairs Minister Ngosa Simbyakula, PF National Chairperson Inonge Wina, Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther among others.

Report by Lusa Kilale Albert Mpezeni