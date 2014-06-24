Man gets stuck inside a statue of a vagina in Germany

A man has had to be rescued by firefighters in Germany after becoming stuck inside a stone vagina.

The man, who is said to be an American exchange student, got wedged in the statue at Tubingen University.

According to German newspaper Schwäbisches Tagblatt, fiveemergency service vehicles and 22 firemen had to help free the man.

They claim he climbed into the sculpture, by Peruvian artist Fernando de la Jara, as part of a dare.

Erick Guzman posted the pictures on photo-sharing website Imgur.

“I was there!!! He just wanted to take a funny picture,” said Guzman

“The fire department was not really amused, and he was really embarrassed.”

The sculpture, called Pi-Chacan, was erected in front of the Institute of Microbiology and Virology at the university in 2001.

Its name means “make love” in Peruvian Indian.

It is thought to weigh more than 30 tonnes and is valued at more than 120,000 euros (£96,000).

Source: BBC