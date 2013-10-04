Cactus’ launches African Dream ZAMBIA’S well known recording artist, Cactus Mwila last Saturday night set the famous Club Zed Arena alight when his highly anticipated African Dream was finally unveiled.

The African Dream Album has been years in the making and has now seen Cactus maturing in many ways from his highly acclaimed debut album “Bush Territory.”

What is so interesting is that this particular project incorporates a diversity of both local and international producers including Romaside’s TK, So Good Entertainment, and Andrew Diamond.

The African Dream just simply offers a wholesome unique listening experience while appealing to Zambians locally and abroad.

The Saturday show created an electric atmosphere and excitement when a star-studded list of musicians started to be released and called to the stage. JK, Slap Dee, Dalisaul, Mumba Yachi, Leo Muntu, were some of those that made that star appearance minutes before Cactus took to the stage.

The artiste only set his foot on stage a few minutes after midnight because of a long chain of upcoming and established supporting musicians billed to associate themselves with this huge success of the year 2013.

The launch was coloured up as the night’s events and artistes were systematically arranged in an ascending order of fame though some upcoming artists like J Bazz were just out of this world.

Every minute of the show had its own breath-taking jolting moments like crushing to the ground of one of the Street Culture members who miscalculated a flip, and crushed belly and face down instead of the feet. Embarrassing? Not at such a show.

It was a sigh-holding moment for the audience but laughed it off minutes after the guy jumped back on to the stage to continue with the ‘dangerous’ highly technical choreography.

Anyway, street Culture guys were superb except for the funny crush, which was also entertaining!

Now, this new project ‘African Dream’ speaks to people of all shape, race and creed as regards the common thread of living positively in a world full of love.

The message of love is universal and the majority of the album sang in English enhance it appeal to audiences across Zambian borders.

Cactus Agony has a sound relationship with artistes on both the international and local scene some of which include Hugh Masekela, Brian ' Gold' Thompson legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, the P Square and JK. The show was simply a huge success. Source: Times of Zambia