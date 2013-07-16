Zambia Police Spokesperson Elizabeth Kanjela at her Kitchen party over the weekend in Lusaka
Posted On : July 16th, 2013 |
Updated On : July 21st, 2013
Caption: Zambia Police Spokesperson Elizabeth Kanjela at her Kitchen party over the weekend in Lusaka. Hundreds of women turned out for what was a glamorous event of Elizabeth who looked stunning in her beautiful gown inspired by the Zambian flag. The beautiful Elizabeth was very emotional and teared up several times. In attendance where several high profile women including the Inspector General and Brenda Muntemba all glamed up. Amayenge where there doing what they do best as the women danced the night away. (Pic – Sampa Kangwa-Wilkie).
Calo chiwama nawako mukwasu, yako yako noti yama shifts. Congratulations happy for you Angie
Stunning