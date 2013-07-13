Macky II dislodges Chef on top of charts
IN what seems to be a family affair battle for supremacy between two brothers, Macky II and Chef 187, fans will always play a bigger role in deciding who wins the race.
Last week on the Local Rhythms Countdown on Radio Phoenix, Mulaza Kaira aka Macky II toppled his younger brother Kondwani Kaira aka Chef 187 on the summit of Zambia’s most popular and widely recognised chart show presented by I-Candy, Crystal and Hush every Saturday evening.
The two brothers have taken over the Zambian music scene with fans comparing who makes a better rapper and singer between the two brothers.
The two brothers have also dominated the charts with four of their songs on the top 10 chart, Chef 187’s Kumwesu (number four) and Foolish Me (number two) and Macky II’s So Beautiful (number one) and No More Love (number eight).
Foolish Me by Chef has been on number one for three weeks after dislodging No More Love by Macky II featuring K’Millian but Macky II has triumphed again with his hit single So Beautiful which debuted at number 10 last month.
The chart looks like a family and Kopala affair with Kopala Swag artistes dominating.
Pilato’s controversial Bufi song featuring Petersen has continued holding a firm grip on the show at number three, while Afunika’s mind maddening Chimusebo Chakumanda featuring JK has also managed to stick around on the chart at number five.
Nigerian Entertainment Award (NEA) nominees Zone FAM’s Lobola has debuted at number ten joining another hit single Propeller from group.
Boza by T Sean and Impi’s Muchiloto complete the chart, which is decided by votes on Facebook (Local Rhythms Countdown, SMS and live calls.
/ times of zambia
