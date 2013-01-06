Zambian truck driver in court for making love with 2 women on the same bed, same time A Kabwe teenager has filed for divorce against her 21-year-old husband who happens to be a polygamist on grounds that he was in the habit of making both her and his other wife sleep in the same bed and then make love to them one after the other. Maureen Jere,19 complained before Senior Court Magistrate (SCM) Marble Mwaba at Lusaka Boma Local Court that her husband Edward Jere with whom she has a child had been engaging in strange sexual behaviour since he took in his second wife several months ago.

Maureen whose matrimonial home with Jere is in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa told the court that she had no option but to return to her parents in Kabwe following her husband’s strange behaviour in bed.

“There was one time when I left home to visit family members outside Lusaka. When I returned within a few days, I found that my husband had brought in a new woman….

“When it was time to go to bed, on that day, I spend the night on the sitting room while he lay in our matrimonial bed with his new wife.

“A few days later, he forced me to join them in bed. He would then have sex with his second wife and then with me…. This went on for months,” narrated Maureen as she struggled to hold back her tears.

She went on to narrate that it was also a norm for Jere to gang up with his new wife and beat her up severely for no apparent reason. She complained that she had undergone a lot of mental, physical and psychological punishment thanks to Jere, his second wife as well as some of Jere’s relatives whom she accused of having a ‘passionate hatred’ for her.

According to the court papers the two got married two years ago when Maureen was just a Grade 9 pupil at one of the Basic schools in Kabwe.

But Jere, a truck driver by occupation, objected to the divorce. He begged the court not to dissolve the marriage because at 21, he was “too young to be a divorcee” although he never appeared to realise that he was equally too young to marry let alone to be a polygamist.

Jere, whose chin is just as neat as that of baby as he doesn’t have any trace of a beard said he loved Maureen adding that the only reason he impregnated and married a second wife was for purposes of “finding out if I am really fertile.” He said this was because Maureen had been insinuating that he was not a ‘real man’ especially in bed.

Said Jere:“Whenever we quarreled, my wife would tell me that I was just good at talking but when it came to issues of sex, I was pathetic.

“She also said I was infertile and that I wasn’t the real father of our child although he resembles me.

“For this reason, I picked a girl of her age group and got her pregnant. This was just for finding out if I was really fertile and thank God I proved it. She now has a baby boy!”

But the 21-year-old polygamist told the court that although he wanted Maureen back, he wasn’t willing to get rid of the second wife because he wanted both of them to himself.

Jere also refuted claims that he laid both Maureen and his other wife in the same bed one after the other. He said although both Maureen and the second wife lived under the same roof, they each had their own bedrooms, which he ‘visited’ as per schedule.

And in the passing ruling on the matter, SCM Mwaba declined either to grant or deny the couple divorce. Mwaba said she would not pass ruling on the matter until she sees the “irresponsible and foolish parents of these two children.”

