Mutati’s porn goes on sale

A SIX-minute-long sex video which allegedly features former Commerce Minister Felix Mutati and an unidentified woman in a hotel room has been compiled on Compact Discs (CDs) by unscrupulous Lusaka business men is being offered for sale.

A check by The Supreme Times in the Lusaka Central Business District especially among vendors dealing in pirated music compact discs found that the video footage which has been compiled on the same disc as the pornographic footage which features Iris Kaingu was being sold between K10,000 and K15,000.

Unlike other sex vidoes which have covers, the CDs which are allegedly containing Mutati’s sex escapades are coverless and are simply folded in plain papers.

The 6-minute long footage starts with the inscription: “Let Felix Mutati show you how to do it.” Although the video claims that it is Mutati who features in it, it is difficult to prove as the picture is of very poor quality.

The male character is then seen coming from what looks like a bathroom and charging at his partner who is lying in bed. The two then kiss passionately for about a minute before covering themselves completely with a bedspread. From then on, neither of the two resurfaces from the bedspread although they can be seen bonking each other.

At the end of the clip, the Lunte Parliamentarian’s name appears again but the name of his partner never shows up.

But one of the vendors selling the video clip observed that the footage may be fake and aimed at denting the image of Mutati.

“I deal in a lot of pornographic stuff. I am the one who supplied the entire Lusaka with that video clip about Iris and her boyfriend.

“If you watched that one, you will agree with me that even the faces are clear. Nothing like mistaken identity.

“But with this one, it’s a different story. The guy in the video very much looks like Mr Mutati but the picture is not clear so you can’t confirm. Maybe it’s the work of his enemies,” said the vendor who identified himself only as Joze.

But investigations by The Supreme Times reveal that the footage has been circulating among some Zambians for some time now. The video footage in question is said to have been shot in mid 2011and its major source appears to be a foreign website www.loudtronix.me which has since deleted the file from its site.

Late last year, there were rumours circulating on the social Internet media that there was a sex video featuring Mutati and a named ex-cabinet minister at a lodge in Kasama. The sex video that is being sold on the streets is believed to be the obscene material that was being referred to.

But on November 29, 2011, Mutati in an interview with The Post rubbished the rumour saying it was “bulls**t”.

Mutati who is married to Grace, a medical doctor said at no time during campaigns had he lodged in Kasama with any of the former cabinet ministers.

“That is bulls**t, it is just political machinations,” Mutati said.

At almost the same time, Mutati’s name came up in the divorce proceedings of Lusaka businessman Mark Steven Vander Vort and wife Agness Katwishi Bwalya.

But Mutati denied the allagations saying Agness was his business partner and never had an intimate relationship with her.

“That is just absurd but I can assure you I will emerge victorious,” Mutati said.

In the divorce petition, Mutati was allegedly having a love affair with Vort’s wife, Agness, hence his decision to divorce her.

But the High Court said that paragraph 9E of the divorce petition filed by Vort, which implicates Mutati, was erroneously included in the petition and ordered that it should be deleted. The court also ordered that the marriage be dissolved by consent./

