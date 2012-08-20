OLD GROOVES- Mpondolo-Mosi Oa Tunya

By Austin Kaluba

The song Mpondolo comes from Mosi Oa Tunya and its intro is a beautiful plucking of the karimba-thumb piano by the late Derek Mbao, the front man of the band.

I consider Mosi Oa Tunya (MOT) to be the best band to ever come from the musically-backward Zambia which has lagged behind compared to countries like South Africa, Cameroon and Congo DR.

The birth of MOT has attracted debate among its founders, with two versions of its formation arising. One version rises from claims by the great eccentric visual artist Akwila Thompson Simpasa that he actually mooted the idea of the group after having rubbed shoulders with the Afro-rock giants Osibisa who were a UK based multi-national West African outfit that blended traditional music from their lands with western rock to form a new genre which called Afro-rock. Simpasa sold the concept of a similar band in Zambia to fellow artiste and musician Alex Kunda, who in turn looked for other musicians sharing Africanist ideas. The other version places Rikki Ililonga as the founder with Derek Mbao as the first recruit. Rikki also suggested the band’s name.

Gracing MOT was Alex Kunda on African drums/percussions and saxophone, Dereck Ndara Mbao Moyo (bass), Rikki Makuyu Ililonga (lead guitar), Brian Chengala (Western drums/percussions) and Jesper Siliya Lungu on rhythm guitar. Paul Nyirongo aka Paul Ngozi also had a brief stint as lead guitarist.

Making Livingstone their base, MOT became an immediate force to reckon with on the Zambian music scene. Their repertoire ranged from traditional tunes to own compositions. Their songs done in English carried universal themes making them easily acceptable internationally. After charming audiences in the tourist capital, the group shifted camp to Kenya, another African tourist hotbed where their popularity started growing beyond borders.

In fact it was in Nairobi that they entered the recording studio to churn out their debut album, ‘Wings of Africa’ released in 1974, a steaming hot album with great pieces of music such as Mpondolo, The Sun, Dark Sunrise and One Reply. They also released hit singles like Tsegulani Chiseko, Mpulula and Jeketi Yamakowa. These and many others are on the new collection.

A second album, Give love to your children, also recorded in Nairobi was released towards the end of the 70s after which the group returned home and split.

The second CD on the Dark Sunrise anthology combines Rikki’s first and second albums, Zambia and Sunshine Love respectively. These two albums catapulted Rikki to superstardom in the mid 70s. Zambia is well remembered for great tracks like She–Been-Queen, Musamuseke and Nature of Man. Sunshine Love had the exotic Mundzi wa Kwangwanda, Ulemu, Angel Black, Love The Only Way and many more. /Enjoy

