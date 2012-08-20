OLD GROOVES- Mpondolo-Mosi Oa Tunya
By Austin Kaluba
The song Mpondolo comes from Mosi Oa Tunya and its intro is a beautiful plucking of the karimba-thumb piano by the late Derek Mbao, the front man of the band.
I consider Mosi Oa Tunya (MOT) to be the best band to ever come from the musically-backward Zambia which has lagged behind compared to countries like South Africa, Cameroon and Congo DR.
The birth of MOT has attracted debate among its founders, with two versions of its formation arising. One version rises from claims by the great eccentric visual artist Akwila Thompson Simpasa that he actually mooted the idea of the group after having rubbed shoulders with the Afro-rock giants Osibisa who were a UK based multi-national West African outfit that blended traditional music from their lands with western rock to form a new genre which called Afro-rock. Simpasa sold the concept of a similar band in Zambia to fellow artiste and musician Alex Kunda, who in turn looked for other musicians sharing Africanist ideas. The other version places Rikki Ililonga as the founder with Derek Mbao as the first recruit. Rikki also suggested the band’s name.
Gracing MOT was Alex Kunda on African drums/percussions and saxophone, Dereck Ndara Mbao Moyo (bass), Rikki Makuyu Ililonga (lead guitar), Brian Chengala (Western drums/percussions) and Jesper Siliya Lungu on rhythm guitar. Paul Nyirongo aka Paul Ngozi also had a brief stint as lead guitarist.
Making Livingstone their base, MOT became an immediate force to reckon with on the Zambian music scene. Their repertoire ranged from traditional tunes to own compositions. Their songs done in English carried universal themes making them easily acceptable internationally. After charming audiences in the tourist capital, the group shifted camp to Kenya, another African tourist hotbed where their popularity started growing beyond borders.
In fact it was in Nairobi that they entered the recording studio to churn out their debut album, ‘Wings of Africa’ released in 1974, a steaming hot album with great pieces of music such as Mpondolo, The Sun, Dark Sunrise and One Reply. They also released hit singles like Tsegulani Chiseko, Mpulula and Jeketi Yamakowa. These and many others are on the new collection.
A second album, Give love to your children, also recorded in Nairobi was released towards the end of the 70s after which the group returned home and split.
The second CD on the Dark Sunrise anthology combines Rikki’s first and second albums, Zambia and Sunshine Love respectively. These two albums catapulted Rikki to superstardom in the mid 70s. Zambia is well remembered for great tracks like She–Been-Queen, Musamuseke and Nature of Man. Sunshine Love had the exotic Mundzi wa Kwangwanda, Ulemu, Angel Black, Love The Only Way and many more. /Enjoy
<object width=”640″ height=”480″><param name=”movie” value=”http://www.youtube.com/v/mUxlvjnRQys?version=3&hl=en_US”></param><param name=”allowFullScreen” value=”true”></param><param name=”allowscriptaccess” value=”always”></param><embed src=”http://www.youtube.com/v/mUxlvjnRQys?version=3&hl=en_US” type=”application/x-shockwave-flash” width=”640″ height=”480″ allowscriptaccess=”always” allowfullscreen=”true”></embed></object>
When you list members of Mosi -o -Tunya there is one person , George Sitali who is always never mentioned . He was actually MoT ‘s bass guitarist. It looked like after dissolution of MOT he didn’t come back home. He joined a Tanzanian out -fit , Sun Burst. This band toured Zambia in 1976 if I remember correctly and Sitali was with them. My request : find out more about George sitali ,so that he too is remembered as one of the members of MoT. May be he could even be alive somewhere in Tanzania. Thanks
Bonjour ! Il n’y a pas de flux RSS ici ?
It dispelled my doubts
This internet website is my breathing in, actually great layout and perfect content .
The subsequent time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to learn, but I really thought youd have one thing intriguing to say. All I hear can be a bunch of whining about something which you might fix in case you werent too busy seeking for attention.
I really like your writing style, good info , regards for posting : D.
its great as your other articles : D, regards for posting .
Wow this hit it towards the spot we will bookmark on Bebo and also Hub pages thanks Ãâ€œÃÂ¾Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂÃÂºÃ‘Æ’Ã‘Å½ ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂÃÂ¸Ã‘Å½ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ·ÃÂµÃÂ¼ÃÂ»ÃÂµÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘Å’ÃÂ·ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Å½ Ã‘ÂÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ» ÃÅ“ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘â€šÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ½Ã‘â€šÃ‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘Å’ | ÃÅ¸Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾Ã‘â€žÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘ÂÃÂ¸ÃÂ¾ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ»Ã‘Å’ÃÂ½Ã‘â€¹ÃÂµ ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘â€šÃÂ¸ | ÃÅ¾ÃÅ¾ÃÅ¾ â€œÃâ€˜ÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂ³ÃÂ¾+â€ – Ãâ€ÃÂ²ÃÂµÃ‘â‚¬ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¸ÃÂ·ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂÃ‘â€šÃÂ²ÃÂ° Ãâ€˜ÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂ¾Ã‘â‚¬Ã‘Æ’Ã‘ÂÃÂ¸. ÃÅ¸Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ÃÂ°ÃÂ¶ÃÂ°, Ã‘Æ’Ã‘ÂÃ‘â€šÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ²ÃÂºÃÂ° enjoy it And also my prayers to the men and women at atomic plant we hope that you are OK along with safer too !!! Kudos Financial Advisers
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I still this album from MOT band in my Library please help me to buy this music from MOT on CD