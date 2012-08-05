Old Grooves – Uhuru Road- Spuki Mulemwa By Austin Kaluba

I consider Uhuru Road the best reggae track to have come from Zambia. The song was released in the 80’s when reggae was making international waves locally birthing the Maoma band named after the Lozi Kingdom palace drums of the same name.

The band comprised Spuki Mulemwa, the late Shadreck Mutemwa, the late Sikota Toza. Kelvin Simwinji and Lubula Katakwe (late). At one time they were joined by Rikki Ililonga.

Spuki Mulemwa, who still wears dreadlocks is musically active and is working on an album containing more than 10 songs with both national and international themes. Spuki says he is a Pan Africanist and a child of the global village. /Enjoy

Related I have played this old goodie Uhuru Road from my good friend Spuki Mulemwa, a Zambian reggae star who once played with a German-based African band called Vitamin X.I consider Uhuru Road the best reggae track to have come from Zambia. The song was released in the 80’s when reggae was making international waves locally birthing the Maoma band named after the Lozi Kingdom palace drums of the same name.The band comprised Spuki Mulemwa, the late Shadreck Mutemwa, the late Sikota Toza. Kelvin Simwinji and Lubula Katakwe (late). At one time they were joined by Rikki Ililonga.Spuki Mulemwa, who still wears dreadlocks is musically active and is working on an album containing more than 10 songs with both national and international themes. Spuki says he is a Pan Africanist and a child of the global village. /Enjoy Columnists. Category : Austin Kaluba Previous Post Next Post » Comment: