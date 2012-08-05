Old Grooves – Uhuru Road- Spuki Mulemwa
By Austin KalubaI have played this old goodie Uhuru Road from my good friend Spuki Mulemwa, a Zambian reggae star who once played with a German-based African band called Vitamin X.
I consider Uhuru Road the best reggae track to have come from Zambia. The song was released in the 80’s when reggae was making international waves locally birthing the Maoma band named after the Lozi Kingdom palace drums of the same name.
The band comprised Spuki Mulemwa, the late Shadreck Mutemwa, the late Sikota Toza. Kelvin Simwinji and Lubula Katakwe (late). At one time they were joined by Rikki Ililonga.
Spuki Mulemwa, who still wears dreadlocks is musically active and is working on an album containing more than 10 songs with both national and international themes. Spuki says he is a Pan Africanist and a child of the global village. /Enjoy
I love the song
An update on Maoma; the founding members were; Spuki Mulemwa(Guitar/vocals),
Zeko(Guitar/vocals), Sikota Toza(late)(Bass Guitar/vocals) and Aloysius ‘Zangaro’ Chikonde (Drums), an ex-PTC (Posts and Telecoms Corp.) technician who was replaced four years down the line. Other members who deserve honorable mentions are Richard Phiri (drums), Brian Chengala (drums/vocals/percussion) and Shadreck ‘Uncle Shedda’ Mutemwa (late) (Bass Guitar/vocals/percussion).
Hello Mr AK, just a few corrections on your piece about Spuki Mulemwa. There was no ‘Kelvin’ Simwinji in Maoma. It is me, Simwinji Zeko, you are referring to. I was in Maoma with Spuki for close to 10 years. Not sure where you got that info from. Lubula ‘Katakwe’ was Lubula Katako, a fantastic drummer from Congo. Keep up with your old grooves!