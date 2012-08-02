Harvard University assigns Zambian Scientist with finding HIV vaccine

By Pezzy Kudakwashe

Harvard University has assigned a Zambian Scientist in the diaspora with the mammoth task to lead research in finding a vaccine for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

US based Harvard Medical School research scientist, Dr Zaza Mtine Ndhlovu said he was on a mission to search for scientific answers that could lead to developing a vaccine for HIV.

In an exclusive interview Dr Ndhlovu said he recently discovered that the body’s natural ability to control HIV was dependent on a special molecule on the surface of white killer T cells that recognize infected cells.

He said only a few people in the world were “fortunate enough” to have this protein which can control HIV by natural means adding that this knowledge could lead to a vaccine and new treatments for the disease.

Dr Ndhlovu’s ground breaking discoveries were recently published in a highly regarded medical journal called nature immunology.

While at Harvard, his research has involved generating basic scientific information that will form the basis for identifying targets against which new and improved therapeutic interventions and vaccines can be directed, he stated.

“Specifically, I study how the virus attacks the body and how the body defends itself, focusing on HIV-specific white killer (CD8) T cells, strongly associated with viral control and therefore the prime target for induction by new vaccine designs”, said Dr Ndhlovu

This fall Dr Ndhlovu sets up his own Harvard funded research laboratory at the University of KwaZulu Natal School of Medicine in Durban, South Africa where he will lead the effort of understanding why the human body fails to control HIV.

KwaZulu natal is the epicenter of the HIV epidermic. Dr Ndhlovu’s findings will help identify new targets for vaccines and improved therapies.

Currently there is no cure for HIV infection. However, several treatment options are available that can help people living with HIV experience long and productive lives.

This year, FDA approved the drug Truvada as a preexposure treatment by adults who do not have HIV but are at risk of becoming infected through sexual transmission of the HIV virus.

In two large clinical trials, daily use of Truvada was shown to significantly reduce the risk of HIV infection. However, some scientists are not agreeable with the use of the drug for prevention arguing that its preventative use could lead to drug resistant viruses.