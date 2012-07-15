TB JOSHUA’S DAUGHTER GRADUATES

By Ihechukwu Njoku

Although much has been heard of Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua whose miraculous activities, prophetic utterances and charitable endeavours are viewed by millions via Emmanuel TV, little has been heard of his children.

However, Joshua’s ministry revealed that today, his first daughter by name Serah, graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics with flying colours.

The message, which was revealed on Joshua’s Facebook account followed by over 200,000 people read, “Everybody says that TB Joshua has no child but today, to the glory of God, his first child is graduating from London School of Economics, School of Law! Her name is Serah Joshua and she came out with second class honours upper division, only one point to first class honours!”

The post concluded by stating her obedience to God was key to her success. “When you take action in obedience to God, you will prosper,” it read. Known as Africa’s most persecuted pastor, various rumours have circulated in the past concerning Joshua’s family, as well as his pastoral background and calling into the ministry. Indeed, several years ago at the height of Joshua’s persecution, it was often reported that he had no children or that those he claimed to have were illegitimate.

However, with the popularity of his Christian television station Emmanuel TV, people are increasingly acknowledging Joshua as a prophet of God and his ministry is patronised weekly by thousands of pilgrims seeking spiritual help. Serah’s academic success will be seen as another argument attesting to Joshua’s authenticity, especially in an age where pastor’s childrens are gaining a reputation for tarnishing their parents moral image with their unruly behaviour.

Joshua’s Facebook account later revealed that Serah had been granted admission to study for her Masters in Law in various presitigous America universities including Columbia University, New York University (NYU), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as well as in the London School of Economics.

When asked in an interview with Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper in 2009 regarding whether his children will follow his footsteps in the ministry, Joshua said, “The ministry is not a will; it is not a property you can will to your children. It is a spiritual inheritance and the Bible talks about the inheritance of saints. You must meet God’s condition and no human hand can be employed to do the work of God. It is predestined, as it should be by divine will. I cannot force my children to follow in my footsteps, they have to decide on their own, and I can only point them to the way… I cannot give them the power because I am not the owner of the power. I can only do my best to train them in the way of the Lord and if they are ready to follow and make a difference, it is their choice, not mine.”

