TB JOSHUA’S DAUGHTER GRADUATES
By Ihechukwu Njoku
Although much has been heard of Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua whose miraculous activities, prophetic utterances and charitable endeavours are viewed by millions via Emmanuel TV, little has been heard of his children.
However, Joshua’s ministry revealed that today, his first daughter by name Serah, graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics with flying colours.
The message, which was revealed on Joshua’s Facebook account followed by over 200,000 people read, “Everybody says that TB Joshua has no child but today, to the glory of God, his first child is graduating from London School of Economics, School of Law! Her name is Serah Joshua and she came out with second class honours upper division, only one point to first class honours!”
The post concluded by stating her obedience to God was key to her success. “When you take action in obedience to God, you will prosper,” it read. Known as Africa’s most persecuted pastor, various rumours have circulated in the past concerning Joshua’s family, as well as his pastoral background and calling into the ministry. Indeed, several years ago at the height of Joshua’s persecution, it was often reported that he had no children or that those he claimed to have were illegitimate.
However, with the popularity of his Christian television station Emmanuel TV, people are increasingly acknowledging Joshua as a prophet of God and his ministry is patronised weekly by thousands of pilgrims seeking spiritual help. Serah’s academic success will be seen as another argument attesting to Joshua’s authenticity, especially in an age where pastor’s childrens are gaining a reputation for tarnishing their parents moral image with their unruly behaviour.
Joshua’s Facebook account later revealed that Serah had been granted admission to study for her Masters in Law in various presitigous America universities including Columbia University, New York University (NYU), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as well as in the London School of Economics.
When asked in an interview with Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper in 2009 regarding whether his children will follow his footsteps in the ministry, Joshua said, “The ministry is not a will; it is not a property you can will to your children. It is a spiritual inheritance and the Bible talks about the inheritance of saints. You must meet God’s condition and no human hand can be employed to do the work of God. It is predestined, as it should be by divine will. I cannot force my children to follow in my footsteps, they have to decide on their own, and I can only point them to the way… I cannot give them the power because I am not the owner of the power. I can only do my best to train them in the way of the Lord and if they are ready to follow and make a difference, it is their choice, not mine.”
SOURCES:
- TB Joshua Ministries Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/
pages/TB-Joshua-Ministries/ 103470916440360
- TB Joshua Interview With Guardian in 2009 – http://topetempler.
wordpress.com/2012/04/19/from- the-archive-tb-joshua-is-like- every-other-man-on-the-street/
congratulation to you my lovely girl Sarah as parents we need children like you who listen to the word of and continue to respect elderly people so that all the blessings should go you way. i also want to thank you mum and your highly anointed Prophet of God T. B. Joshua your father on how they raised you and for helping thousands of children around the world may the Lord Jesus Christ continue to bless them with more Grace and Wisdom and watch over them in their daily life in Jesus Name. I wish to God with all my heart that my could follow the same route you took
Kelebogile Chaba (Botswana)
serah you have inspired me,to do great in life.congratulations and keep aiming higher
I stay in zambia not enough money to come to synagogue please help me how I can get the anointing water and the sticker
Hallo im in Kenya iwould wish to get the anointing water ill have atestimony to tell of Gods glory
God is ur strenght my sister,remain bless,i pray to be a mother of a child like u,amem
Aimee, why are you everywhere online with your obsession of TB Joshua ?
To God Be The Glory!Congratulations!We recognize the tree by its fruits.YOU HONORED our undoubtable and true PROPHET TB JOSHUA
My Dearest Sister in Christ SERAH ,Congratulations!
To God Be The Glory.
SITA JOAO BAPTISTA Angola/Cabinda
God bless you my sister and continue in your education doing them thing and in spiritual like our father in Jesus name.
Hellow my dearest dad,
Ihope your fine me to am fine but iwould like to greet you.And also may you pray for me in my studies,family,clan. God to be with them.
AMEN
Serah, glory be to God Almighty! May His Name be praised through your great success. May God richly bless you even more in Jesus name. AMEN.
Enock Mponda – Zambia
We give God all the Glory for your studies. By their fruit they shall know them.
I have no words Serah Joshua to tell you,but what i can say no is May the Almighty God richly BLESS YOU.how i wish this was Me.Pray for me aswel to reach this far. Regards to Daddy,Mummy and the little siblings!
Am happy for you sister, am just too happy. Study harder and take after your father then the world will be a better place.Take care and love you.
I am from Nigeria i saw the amazing hand work of God in life Sarah may he continue to be with u always am so happy with u my dear. Its a thing of joy seeing ur result in a flying colour. pls, remember me also in your prayers. Daddy I, Love uuu May God increase ur Days on earth whatever criticism they have does dont change anything d more they talk the more God increases u. Pls am just an NCE STUDENT AND ENEMY ARE TRYING TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME MY PARENTS ARE POOR PLS DNT ALLOW IT TO HAPPEN TO ME I CANT FIND MY FILE TODAY ND THEY HAVE STARTED ISSUING TESTIMONIA WITHOUT IT NOTHING FOR ME
God bless u my sister .
Sera GOD of tb joshua bless u in jesus name
TB Joshua is the most humblest servant ever met, and this is why God is using him mightily, I admire his humbleness.
l agree with you Nelson Sinko
Congratulation Serah Joshua, may God bless u.
I tnx God for TB Joshua daughter serah may God grant her more knowledge n understanding in Jesus name Amen. U re bless just as iam bless too
cograt serah joshua
How I wish it me or it my wife so God help me
Congratulations Serah, through you I know God has released academic exellence blessing to my daughter Marcia.God will continue to bless you and everyone who has a connection of any kind to SCOAN, Emmanuel TV, TB Joshua and Partners in Jesus name
Congratulations Serah.Thank God.i know that God will always lift us up.May his name be praised forever Amen.(Stellamaris @ UNIZIK)
Congrats Serah may the Lord be wth u
