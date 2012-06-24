FAWEZA welcomes phasing out of bursary scheme at tertiary level
THE Forum for African Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) has hailed Government’s decision to phase out the students’ bursary scheme at tertiary level of education, replacing it with provisional loan schemes.
FAWEZA says the introduction of the student loan scheme is a progressive move because it will benefit the most disadvantaged students in the country.
National coordinator Daphne Chimuka said: “The current bursary scheme is abused by scholars from well-to-do families who can afford tuition fees”.
Minister of Education John Phiri announced recently that Government will soon phase-out the bursary scheme for higher learning institutions because of serious flaws in the way the current scheme is being administered.
Dr Phiri said the students’ provisional loan scheme will compel beneficiaries to pay back after completion of their tertiary education.
He said the current bursary system does not meet the expectations of the general public and also deprives vulnerable students in dire need of scholarships.
And according to a statement by the Ministry of Education this week, in-coming first year students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) who applied for bursaries have been offered provisional students’ loans.
Ms Chimuka said there is likely to be a reduction of applicants, especially by children from well-to-do families, because of the requirement for scholars to repay the loans when they graduate.
“This is progressive because the poor will be given an opportunity to access tertiary education and get their families out of poverty,” she said.
Mrs Chimuka urged Government to come up with suitable tracking systems to ensure that beneficiaries of the loans are able to pay back.
“Government must instill in the beneficiaries a sense of responsibility that would compel them pay back the loans once they complete their tertiary education. The danger is that if they do not pay back, other students in similar circumstances would not benefit,” Ms Chimuka said. / Daily Mail
please help me with college fees the fees are just K1,710.00 plus K960. exam fee please help me am starting school on 9th January, 2017 at Mansa College of Education – Luapula Province – Mansa District.
Cell: +260 950 963697
I am Emmanuel Mwamba i completed school in 2013 at kaputa secondary in Northern part of zambia with the following results:
English 3
Science 2
Mathematics 3
Biology 3
Zambian Language(icibemba) 1
Civic Education 3.
I have been admitted at chalimbana university but my parent cannot fford paying the fees thats how i have missed the admission. And now i have been given another admission at Kasama College Of Education. Am appealing to you as the management so that you can help me with the fees i stay with my widow mother am on your knees. Am a boy aged 21 years. My contact line is +260971162900.
My name is Florence simwinga , I am 18 years old , I completed school at nakambala private school in 2014…but before I completed I fell pregnant and was asked to drop out of school 4 months prior to my exams and was only asked to come back for my exams in October.. I wrote my exams and obtained 17 points best 6 and 11 points in my best 5…after I delivered I later applied to study degree nursing at Lusaka apex medical university and I was addmitted in 2016 January , I did my first semester but I have been forced to withdraw from school with permission because I can not pay my school fees…my mother is a primary school teacher and my father is a retired secondary school teacher , I ask that FAWEZA assists me pay my school fees so that I can continue with school and be able to look after my child in the near future… My contacts are 0977501603/0977707135……NRC number 433694/74/1….school computer number PMP/16/01/000956…I now remain awaiting for your response and your earliest possible convenience
I think that is a good idea , that if we get help then if find money we help others too so us to develop our country.
I am Agnes Mwenda I completed my secondary education at parkland high school and I was sponsored by by faweza am really grateful to you please help me I was accepted to study teaching at chalimbana university I am expected to start in September but I don’t have sponsorship my number is 0976980546
My names are Edson Miyanza i completed my secondary school in 2013 at Nampundwe secondary school and i was being helped by u i appriate for suport i recieved while at school. From 2013 iam still in the compound one to sponsor me to high Education now i applied at MM University in india and given a 30% scholarship to study BBA for 3 years and the total amount they need is $5000 the whole 3 years which i was given a 30% scholarship which brings the total to $3500 please help me. If u can still contiue helping me call or sms me i come to your office with the acceptance letter 0978079107 or 0963983289. Thank u may God bless u all Amen.
Am Sepiso Lubinda am in my first year at chalimbana University doing my Primary Degree,am kindly asking for your help towards my education….. My line 0973155282 your help will make a difference in my life
would like to find out if the bursary was advertised really in need of your support
please continue helping people with the little that you have and God will see to it that your organisation will grow.
i will be looking forward to hear from you
ATTENTION: Co-ordinator and Chair
Chanda Mutila computer number 14082231 is first year student at University of Zambia Great Road campus in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. I am a low income earning parent who has struggled to pay for her tuition fees for the year 2014 to 2015 in part. She is not on the Government Bursary scheme. Their is eminent fear of this Girl dropping out of University.
Please find it in your dear hearts to embrace this brilliant Girl. Her mobile contact is +260 962 694 373
Your gratification of a tertiary scholarship to this Girl shall stand for the very cause that you were established and exist for.
Regards.
Parent in distress
+260 967 816 923
Am Ernest mwiza luhanga an orphan of age 20 years i completed my grade 12 at chama day high by the help of roman catholic church from my grade 8 antill i reach grade 12 in 2012, as at now i want to do degree in Information Technology (IT) i have already got an acceptance letter at copperstone university i was suppose to go in january this year but i tryed my best nothing has come out, I am in your knees for help i can only be succed by your help.
I am a second year student of evelyn hone college doing teaching. Am need of help I don’t want to stop school pliz. Help me
My line is 0964532339
Am a young lady aged 17,am in my first year @ evelynhone college in zambia studying Biomedical sciences.my desire is to pursue my career to the fullest but then finances is my major setback.my fees per semister K5000,being a first born child in the family of 8, It is a challenge to my family to provide for me and my siblings. ur positive response will be highly appreciated.0978230220
Am bekeni ngulube doing a degree at the university of zambia in the school of education but i con not afford to pay the remaining percentage of the first year school fees of which i have already paid 37 percent.please help me out,am in first year and have tried looking for help every where but i can not get any positive response even the government can not help me out and you are just my last hope.your kind response will be highly appreciated,my number is 0962784971
My names are Boma Getrude . Iam a girl aged 17 and was admitted at the university of zambia 2014 september intake to study Environmental Education. I don’t have money to fulfil my long awaited dream of studying at the named university because i came from a rural area Chama in Muchinga province where i completed my Grade 12. I was left out for bursary because i completed in 2013. My parents don’t work and are peasant farmers . I would realy appreciate if my application is considered my numbers are 0973487788 and 0975841100 thank you and God Bless you
My names are Lisa Moono Munansangu,i’m a girl aged 17years old, i was admitted at the University of Zambia in the school of Bachelor of Arts with Education,am requesting for sponsership from your organisation because i was left out when i applied for a government loan because am not eligible,i completed school in 2013,am afraid that if i withdrawal i will have slim chances of being picked next year,my mother is a single parent who provides everything and she does not work that is why she can’t afford to pay my tuition fee,i lost my father when i was way too young.your consideration shall be highly appreciated.my contact number is 0974881660
Am a zambian male,who was accepted at the university of zambia in the school of education to study barchelor of education(sociology of education).
Am asking for sponsership,because i have been left out at the bursary.
The reason for my denial of bursary,is because i completed in 2013 and school leavers who completed in 2013 are not eligible so am told.
Am afraid to withdraw my place at the university because i might be left out next when i apply again.
So am hereby asking sponsership from well wishers.
My contacts are:
Phone number:0976701047
postal adress:Richard simfukwe c/o Godwin simfukwe,united church of zambia,chimwemwe congregation,p.o box Fw57,lusaka,zambia.
My name is Patricia Lukonde,I am aged 22years old. Please am looking for financial support,I was addmitted at the university of zambia in the school of education.I had applied for busary sponsorship but then I was not picked because am not eligible. My parents are long retired & can not afford to sponser me.please am in dare need of help,I can’t afford to lose out on this chance to get education. I will be overwhelmed if you consider me. Thank you in anticipation.
My contact # is. +260978752996.
My name is Patricia Lukonde,I am aged 22years old. Please am looking for financial support,I was addmitted at the university of zambia in the school of education.I had applied for busary sponsorship but then I was not picked because am not eligible. My parents are long retired & can not afford to sponser me.please am in dare need of help,I can’t afford to lose out on this chance to get education. I will be overwhelmed if you consider me. Thank you in anticipation.
My contact # is 0978752996.
Kamawe Joshua is my name, people have been calling to find out if am one your beneficiaries, I have given you 2 days ultimatum to remove my name from the Internet, failure to which, I will go to legal aid to get a lawyer and lay charges against your management in the court of law.
Kamawe Joshua Is my name, people have been calling to find out whether am one of your beneficiaries, am giving you two days ultimatum to remove my name from the internet, failure to which, I will go to legal aid to get a lawyer and lay charges against your management in the court of law.
Hellow dear sir/madam i am a zambian male aged 20 years i completed my high school in 2012 and obtained a school certeficate.i am kindly asking for a scholarship to study computer science or ICT here in zambia or abroad.Thanks you
I am a 20 year female zambian wishing 2 go 2 college,i completed my secondary education in 2014.I would like 2 take this opportunity to seek for sponsorship in my education. I would really appreciate if my request will considered
Am Frank Lungu aged 23 and completed Sec Education n 2010 n Eastern pro,snce then,doing my tertiary Eductn has been alwys my wish bt money has bcome amountain,barrier nd a hinderance 4me not 2 persue my career.i ws accepted at city unvsity 2 stdy clinical medicine,jan 2014 intake nd the money pr semstr frst yr is k3.5 the 2 nd 3 is kr4mlln.pliz ‘BA’ FAWEZA im askng 4yo help u may b my dream true,i really want 2 do my tertiary eductn.am currently n lsk styng wth my uncle wo does nothng.my contact ; 0979876759.pliz i promse not 2 disapoint u people.God bles u nd ill b vry thankful 4yo response 2my humble request.
My name is hillary bakasa doing grade 11 at kabwe secondary school.i live with my mum and my two sisters one of them is in college,my dad is dead.my mum is not working and so is my other sister. i am in need of finacial help please. Am hardworking and am doing well in my school.you can refer to the school head teacher to know more about my character.
Kabwe secondary school,
P.O Box 80073,
KABWE.
my name is patience mulenga looking for finicial help,i have recieved an admission from lusaka school of nursing.when i was in my grade 8 and 9 the faweza orgnisation sporned me til i completed my high school.i am asking if you would assist me again.
iam writing in behalf of my nephew who is a double orphan. he so desires to complete his secondary education but can not afford to cover the school fees he dropped out of school in grade nine and is apealing for financial assistance. his name is Jabes Banda, he is staying with his widowed grand mother in lusaka, kanyama compound. i eagerly wait for your repply
Am Kamawe Joshua an orphan aged 22, I completed grade 12 at Solwezi Technical Secondary School in 2010.
Since then I have been struggling to acquire tertiary education, and no progress has come forth so far,
I have Just gotten admission to study Bachelor of Arts Banking and Finance at Cavendish University Zambia, in the july intake this year.
I don’t have money to meet the coast since I and my family are underprivileged. The money per semester is adding up to Kr6100 or K6,100,000 old currency.
Seeing that our charity organization FAWEZA is giving student loans to the needy like myself, I would like to apply for a loan and pay back after completing my studies.
Please may you come to my rescue and I will really appreciate and never disappoint you.
I will be so overwhelmed with joy when my humble request will be given attention.
My details are:
Name: Kamawe Joshua
Phone: +260974919293 / +260963328105
Marital status: single
Email: kamawejoshua@gmail.com
Address: care of Janet kamawe, p.o. Box, 110183, Floriana Lodge Trustee, Solwezi.
Thank you
Would like to ask for sponsorship from faweza,would like to study nursing.my number is +260968778596 or +260966986351
I need sponsorship please to study at MM University in india a 3 years program of BBA with a given scholarship of 30% at the university please please please help contact 0978079107