Mampi in bed with Slap Dee caught on “tape”,drops Natural Born Star
By Deejay Wolf
Now before you get your juices up,this is nothing you expected and no its not April fools day. I know! I know this has caught you off guard,but before you start googling this post’s title and hoping to find a sex tape, know that the two former rivals got musically intimate on tape! and by tape I mean they recorded a song together,something both their fans would never have seeing coming.
The song is called “Selecta” and its a banging dance hall song dedicated to the djs.
The tune finds the “Looking For Love” hit maker swapping lyrics back and forth with Miss Mafela on a song that testifies that anything is possible and that beef shouldn’t be taken personal.
Any one who has been closely following Slap Dee,real name Mwila Musonda, and Mampi also real name Mirriam Mukape on Facebook should have sensed that a collaboration between the two heavy weight Zambian stars was in the works. The two have been exchanging pleasantly on facebook for some time now.
Slapdee claims to be the Zambia’s number one rapper on his Facebook fan page
This is not the first time that two rivals have made a song together. A while back Tommy D was on the same song “Break The chain” with Slap Dee,Cactus,Ozzy and Crisis. Its hard to believe they actually did the song in the studio together because right after the song came out Tommy Dee started throwing subliminal jabs at Slap Dee in his songs.
Now that you have heard “Selecta” ,which is a good tune,you can grab yourself a copy of Mampi’s new album “Natural Born Star”.
Mampi has released a 10-track new album titled ‘Natural Born Star’
Raydo lends his midas touch on the beats one again,delivering a sound many fans of Mampi will love to hear over and over again.With distribution by JKayo,the 10 track CD should sell out soon. Mampi is releasing a video for ‘Walilowelela’, another single off the record that she says is strictly for the clubs.
Natural Born Star has been in the making for almost 3 years, much to the annoyance of her fans who look up to her for unique and unapologetic swag in a male dominated industry. Mampi has defended the album’s delay.
“Most people have complained about my silence but the thing is,when I am not recording it means I am touring and doing shows.
” The album packs several surprises as Mampi actually raps on some of the songs.
“On this new album,I simply want to show people my ability to sing and rap as well and I also want to inspire girls to work hard.”
With songs like The P Jay assisted “Swililili”,Chikondi Chotopinga, Fever, High on me , Chimwemwe, School Girl and Timbuluke,the album is another top seller for Mampi.
Take a moment and let your imagination run wild while you listen to this one. If Slap Dee would do a song with Mampi after all the name calling,is it not possible that Macky 2 and Dee can unite on a track? I am out of here! hehehe!
The best rap ever mampi.you are doing a great job! keep on doing
I agree completely with what you said. Wonderful Stuff. Maintain it going..
Thank you very much for this information, I will certainly use them. Greetings and traditional “Księgowa”!
Excellent editorial! Would like took pleasure the particular following. Iâ€™m hoping to learn to read a great deal much more of you. Thereâ€™s no doubt which you possess tremendous awareness and even imagination. I happen to be very highly fascinated utilizing this critical details.
This web web site is my inspiration , truly exceptional layout and perfect topic matter.
I blog quite often and I truly appreciate your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your website and keep checking for new information about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.|
How considerably of an appealing guide, keep on producing far better half
I precisely had to appreciate you yet again. I’m not certain the things that I would’ve created without the actual creative concepts discussed by you relating to that topic. It was an absolute horrifying setting for me personally, nevertheless being able to view a skilled mode you managed it forced me to jump over happiness. I am just grateful for your guidance as well as hope you recognize what a powerful job you are providing teaching the mediocre ones all through your websites. More than likely you haven’t got to know all of us.
Cheapest speeches and toasts, as well as toasts. probably are produced building your own at the party and will be most likely to turn into witty, humorous so new even. best man toast
Rattling clean internet website , thanks for this post.
I wish to show my appreciation to you for rescuing me from such a condition. After looking out throughout the internet and meeting proposals that were not pleasant, I thought my life was gone. Existing devoid of the strategies to the issues you have solved by means of the blog post is a serious case, as well as the ones which could have adversely affected my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your blog post. The know-how and kindness in touching the whole lot was valuable. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a subject like this. I’m able to at this time look forward to my future. Thanks for your time very much for the high quality and sensible guide. I won’t be reluctant to recommend your blog to anyone who needs to have care about this subject matter.
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am happy to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most for sure will make certain to do not disregard this website and provides it a glance on a constant basis.
asics onitsuka tiger
luv u slap vry much bakamba
mampi i know you love slap dee any am happy for you.
Slap-Digitty..the Best Rapper Alive..keep doin’ ya’ thin’ man..4 Shizze..sibanga tifake pabussy..!
i like slap dee and for the truth he is the best whatsoever the case he stand tall as number one.well done man carry on
Mampi my girl am so proud of u, I was so sad when u leave on big brother eish I voted for u many times,I luv your song why eish its so nice luv u mampi
Mampi,keep up the good work girl,i couldnt stop the tears when i saw you living the big bro house but i knew something great was waiting for u out der,God help me and one day i meet you. . . love u
I knew mampi this year 2012 and I like her music,I’m her biggest fan and I wish she win big brother star game 2012.
Dats gud
Dts a nyc song though ma numba one fan z MACKY 2
JavaFX is the wrong way.
I want dat track pliz!i luv de 2 singerz slap de and mampi wat a hit!
Nice one Selecta Deejay Wolf so you’re featuring here too eh!! It’s your man here Sly!
Cheezy lyrics and off tune beat! Louse song
Good song !