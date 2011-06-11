Luxury Range Rover – Range Rover 2.5 DSE 5dr manual (P38)
Full leather interior,
Luxury Leather pack (All round),
Luxury Wood Trim (All round),
2.5 Turbo Charged BMW Diesel Engine,
Performance Chipped (0-60 Sub 10 Sec)
5 Doors, Manual,
Cream Mats All round,
Black Over mats All round,
Privacy Glass (All round),
Station Wagon,
Diesel,
Metallic Maroon
Full Cream & maroon Leather.
Drivers & Passenger airbags,
Trip computer,
His & Hers Climate Control,
22″ Myrtle Alloy Wheels (Cost £4500 new),
Central locking,
Folding Rear Seats,
7 Seater Conversion System (Cost £1500),
Passenger airbag,
Rear headrests,
Traction control,
Electric door mirrors,
Alarm,
Full Shut Down Alarm (All windows + sunroof)
Full Entertainment System (Cost £4000),
Full Alpine DVD system with remote control,
2 Alpine DVD Players,
3 Alpine TV Screens,
3 Alpine infra red cordless Headphones,
2 Alpine Remote Controls,
iPod Adapter,
Navigation System,
Harmon & Kardon System,
Rear Passenger Drinks tables,
Arm rests (All round),
Heated door mirrors,
Height adjustable drivers seat,
Steering wheel rake adjustment,
Steering wheel reach adjustment,
Ride Height Adjustment,
Electrically adjustable drivers seat,
Body coloured bumpers,
ABS,
Electrically adjustable passenger seat,
Full Stainless Steel Exhaust System,
Drink Holders,
Tow bar with full electric pack,
Interior features
Adjustable rear seat head restraints
Adjustable steering column
Asymmetrical rear seat split
Burr walnut effect gear lever surround
Leather gear lever and handbrake
Chrome interior door handles
Cupholder in cubbylid
Double hinged removeable loadspace cover
Driver’s seat memory
Electric adjust front headrests
Front door puddle lamps
Full climate control + ATC
Fully electrically adjustable driver’s seat
Fully electrically adjustable front passenger seat
Heated front seats
Illuminated glovebox
Illumination of load area
Leather cubby lid
Leather door panel inserts
Leather door pulls
Leather gearknob
Leather handbrake gaiter
Leather handbrake grip
One-touch auto control of air distribution/demist
Programmable interior lamp
Rear accessory power socket
Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest
11 speakers
Audio remote control in steering wheel
CD changer in boot
Harmon Kardon RDS radio cassette CD
Cruise control
Message centre
Outside temperature gauge
PAS
Revised green instrument graphics and clock
Trip computer
Burr walnut covered ashtray
Burr walnut door cappings
Exterior features
Auto dimming rear view mirror
Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear
Chrome H gate surround and tailgate button
Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof
Electrically adjustable door mirrors
Front foglights + headlight washers
Heated front screen
High level brake light
High pressure headlamp washer jets
Memory setting for door mirrors
Mudflaps front and rear
Part body coloured bumper
Programmed demist
Rear spot lamps
Standard bumper with bib spoiler and fog lights
INTERESTED CALL: 07984 24 29 64
Hi
Is the car still for sale?
Rgrds
Lahcen idiken