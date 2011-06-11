Luxury Range Rover – Range Rover 2.5 DSE 5dr manual (P38)

CAR FOR SELL



Full leather interior,

Luxury Leather pack (All round),

Luxury Wood Trim (All round),

2.5 Turbo Charged BMW Diesel Engine,

Performance Chipped (0-60 Sub 10 Sec)

5 Doors, Manual,

Cream Mats All round,

Black Over mats All round,

Privacy Glass (All round),

Station Wagon,

Diesel,

Metallic Maroon

Full Cream & maroon Leather.

Drivers & Passenger airbags,

Trip computer,

His & Hers Climate Control,

22″ Myrtle Alloy Wheels (Cost £4500 new),

Central locking,

Folding Rear Seats,

7 Seater Conversion System (Cost £1500),

Passenger airbag,

Rear headrests,

Traction control,

Electric door mirrors,

Alarm,

Full Shut Down Alarm (All windows + sunroof)

Full Entertainment System (Cost £4000),

Full Alpine DVD system with remote control,

2 Alpine DVD Players,

3 Alpine TV Screens,

3 Alpine infra red cordless Headphones,

2 Alpine Remote Controls,

iPod Adapter,

Navigation System,

Harmon & Kardon System,

Rear Passenger Drinks tables,

Arm rests (All round),

Heated door mirrors,

Height adjustable drivers seat,

Steering wheel rake adjustment,

Steering wheel reach adjustment,

Ride Height Adjustment,

Electrically adjustable drivers seat,

Body coloured bumpers,

ABS,

Electrically adjustable passenger seat,

Full Stainless Steel Exhaust System,

Drink Holders,

Tow bar with full electric pack,

Interior features

Adjustable rear seat head restraints

Adjustable steering column

Asymmetrical rear seat split

Burr walnut effect gear lever surround

Leather gear lever and handbrake

Chrome interior door handles

Cupholder in cubbylid

Double hinged removeable loadspace cover

Driver’s seat memory

Electric adjust front headrests

Front door puddle lamps

Full climate control + ATC

Fully electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Fully electrically adjustable front passenger seat

Heated front seats

Illuminated glovebox

Illumination of load area

Leather cubby lid

Leather door panel inserts

Leather door pulls

Leather gearknob

Leather handbrake gaiter

Leather handbrake grip

One-touch auto control of air distribution/demist

Programmable interior lamp

Rear accessory power socket

Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest

11 speakers

Audio remote control in steering wheel

CD changer in boot

Harmon Kardon RDS radio cassette CD

Cruise control

Message centre

Outside temperature gauge

PAS

Revised green instrument graphics and clock

Trip computer

Burr walnut covered ashtray

Burr walnut door cappings

Exterior features

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear

Chrome H gate surround and tailgate button

Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof

Electrically adjustable door mirrors

Front foglights + headlight washers

Heated front screen

High level brake light

High pressure headlamp washer jets

Memory setting for door mirrors

Mudflaps front and rear

Part body coloured bumper

Programmed demist

Rear spot lamps

Standard bumper with bib spoiler and fog lights

INTERESTED CALL: 07984 24 29 64