FIFA: Zambian football returns to the top 100

Zambia has returned to the top 100 of the FIFA world rankings, thanks to a 4-nil victory over Swaziland.

Zambia has now moved four places up from 101 to 97th.

Ghana’s Black Stars are the only African side in the world’s top 20, ranked at number 16.

They are followed by Ivory Coast on 25th position, Egypt on 35th position and Nigeria on 39th position in that order.

South Africa continues to make steady progress, moving up to number 46, their highest position since October 2005.

World Cup champions, Spain remain top of the rankings while Argentina have risen above Brazil to become South America’s top dogs./MuviTv