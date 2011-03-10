FIFA: Zambian football returns to the top 100
Zambia has returned to the top 100 of the FIFA world rankings, thanks to a 4-nil victory over Swaziland.
Zambia has now moved four places up from 101 to 97th.
Ghana’s Black Stars are the only African side in the world’s top 20, ranked at number 16.
They are followed by Ivory Coast on 25th position, Egypt on 35th position and Nigeria on 39th position in that order.
South Africa continues to make steady progress, moving up to number 46, their highest position since October 2005.
World Cup champions, Spain remain top of the rankings while Argentina have risen above Brazil to become South America’s top dogs./MuviTv
Category : Sports and tagged argentina, brazil, Côte D'Ivoire, egypt, ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland.
The Super mario run release date is set and Super mario aficionados can get to put their on the job the sport in just a couple of month’s time. Based on Shigeru Miyamoto the main game designer and Chief executive officer of Nintendo, the Super mario run download iOS is going to be launched around the 26th of December, the Android version is going to be coming before long.
you can get facebook votes to make your presence strong on the social networking site without depending on the people that are your friends or followers. You can simply buy facebook votes in order to make sure that you always stay in win-win condition.
Wonderful article I truly enjoyed it!
We should not celebrate Zambia holding position 97 when this should be much better – around 150.
When Kalusha became FAZ President, Zambia was somewhere in the seventies. What this means is that with the “football EXPERT”, Zambia has IMPROVED by going down 31 steps.
This is why I am very happy that Kalusha has improved Football in Zambia. I hope we can go down to 150. Let us sing songs of praise for Kalusha for he is a great Administrator. Achieving nothing yet people are complaining. Why complain when someone achieves nothing. That is being jealousy!!!