What is it that attracts the numerous Nigerian men to Zambian ladies leading them to the altar right across the globe?
By Lady C
I actually pondered on this pressing agenda quietly with my head buried inside a recycled Metro paper, as I sat conspicuously behind two Zambian gentlemen on the tube who deliberated on this ‘serious matter’.
At first, I thought they can’t possibly be Zambian until I heard them say,
“…buti iwe naiwe, these chaps they’re taking away awa women! So it’s not eveni a matta ofu the best man wins awe! Eh, we must start to do something to protect this kind of nonsense from happening otherwise we’ll end up with bana mayo aba mu village iwe and why must we settle for that?!”
I tried to keep a straight face pretending to chuckle at what I was reading but really, I was just rather excited to hear this hot debate between two thirty-something year old men from Zed. Fab!
“In fact, I don’t think having Nigerian in-laws is even attractive iweh! Ni ba kawalala baja!”
I listened on as Nigerian men were described as being extremely arrogant, pompous and full of themselves.
Apparently, all they do is ama ‘419’, counterfeit this and counterfeit that, obtain cash via dubious means and then use that cash to look as though they are a Prince or some rich subject from Nigeria that they earned the money legitimately whilst doing an honest day’s work. They really use it to entice Zambian woman and flash the cash that they can pay for all her needs and her family’s needs. They like to target Zed women cos men from Zed don’t flash their money like that and are more careful when spending it so anyway, their women are not really exposed to so much money like Nigerian women. They fall for the charms of Nigerian man easily and get carried away, ati they fall in love when in fact all they really fall in love with is the idea of being associated with that rich Nigerian man with all that money!
I then heard how Zed women were not as enterprising as their Nigerian counterparts and don’t bother to pursue a good education so that they can prosper and get their own money. In essence, Zambian women should learn from Nigerian women and be independent so they wouldn’t need these Nigerian men in the first place.
The conversation steered toward general household, kitchen and then bedroom duties. I was intrigued to hear that the debate then became tribalistic and I wondered who had sampled all those women from so many tribes in Zed? Perhaps men do really live like kings after all. This was getting more controversial as the journey wore on.
By now, I had well and truly missed my stop but was trying to listen to more on not what they presumed was the reason but on what was the actual reason that drove Nigerian men towards the Zambian women. I listened on as one man suggested that Nigerian women are not as domesticated when it comes to housework; then the other man interjected that Nigerian women can’t even reach the bedroom standards of Zambian women as he had been lucky enough to ‘sample’ but was rather disappointed as to how distasteful it was due to the lack of flavour! Holding my breath, I now had to use one hand to cover my nose and mouth before erupting into rapturous laughter! (If only they knew that I had been listening in all this time!)
Finally, the other man decided that all in all, the Nigerian population was so huge that it didn’t matter what they thought was the real reason; Zambian men were outnumbered by Nigerian men no matter what and this was the inevitable outcome. There followed an uncomfortable silence between the two men as reality unfolded denoting that it was actually the population that was having a resounding effect on most African women across the globe and not just Zambia.
When I got home, I was troubled about this episode and re-ran it in my head.
It was true that Nigerians as a whole are a very industrious nation and due to the massive population, the will to survive, succeed and stand up and be counted is far greater where everyone is struggling to survive; individuals are pushed that much farther to succeed, make a difference and shine. It’s almost as though they are born hungry for success and never give up. The word ‘fail’ does not exist in their vocabulary.
They are pushed beyond all boundaries in order to get what they need to be able to get what they want in order to succeed in life. Success is therefore paramount!
Okay, we’ve all heard about their alleged global fraudulent financial activities but this could be a standard common denominator forming a constant cycle for cause and effect in the survival stakes and everyday life.
It’s widely believed they prefer Zambian ladies as they complain Nigerian women are more argumentative and insist on wearing the pants in the house but claim their Zambian counterparts are more humble and submissive to their men. (Biblical origins and moral upbringing dictate).
I disagreed with both men when they suggested that Zambian women were not as enterprising and don’t bother to pursue an education; on the contrary, Zambian ladies are far more educated and industrious than ever before having reached into the mining, farming and international business sectors of the global stage; it’s quite an achievement as they have taken great strides to meet other African ladies on the international business circuit and are changing the global faces of NGOs, SMEs and international global corporate and blue chip giants, it’s very encouraging.
Much emphasis is placed on household training within all Zambian communities as it is a huge part of the culture. The results speak for themselves and I believe this plays a major part when men from other countries (namely Nigeria) encounter a well-trained Zambian woman who can perform ‘little miracles’ and still remain submissive and respect her husband. (You’d have to be a really crazy man not to hold onto that!) And this is my point here; there are many Zambian men who don’t appreciate that good Zambian woman and opt to mistreat her thinking they can get better elsewhere and expect to be able to do a u-turn and return to her simply because they can do so and she should still be there. Zambian women are not generally loud, argumentative, aggressive or boisterous and confrontational in nature and there’s something innocent and humble in their character. Countless Nigerian men have commented on this trait and rarely find it in Nigerian women but most certainly do so in Zambian women and treasure it; like a semi-precious stone she must shine, not to be mistreated or misplaced. Knowing that the woman is the rock of the family, she helps to shape and make the man who he is. It’s imperative that a man’s pride should be respected at all times as without his pride, he most certainly feels rather naked and worthless. It’s what makes him a man. This is a well-known fact in Zambian culture and is greatly welcomed by all men especially Nigerian men! It doesn’t help matters when the Zambian woman is also graced with so much beauty from within talk less of on the outside. There’s nothing like Zambian beauty and it seems to be very prevalent amongst indigenous Zambians. I don’t believe there’s a contest here.
The population of Nigeria is indeed a major factor here. The gentlemen quite rightly suggested that being outnumbered can deplete their supply of women rapidly and can affect the mix in the pot (local population).
Should Zambian men should just up their game a bit and become more aggressively enterprising and not be afraid to think and act outside the box? Would this stir a marked decrease in the number of Nigerian men pursuing Zambian women? That Nigerian men are more hardworking and business-minded is not a myth and should not be perceived as the norm; does this suggest that Zambian men underperform and Zambian women don’t want to be ‘stuck’ with an unsuccessful Zambian man; or, maybe Zambian men should just be more willing to take more calculated risks rather than accept the norm (this will do for now) – Is it true that women in general tend to be more attracted to a mate that is willing to take that intelligent risk with a supportive partner? Perhaps it doesn’t really matter as some folks believe Zambian women don’t really mind where the man is from as they are born home-makers.
At the end of the day, Zambian men should be so proud of their Zambian women who are graced with so much incomparable beauty inside and out. After all, it is surely the first reason why their long-term rivals, Nigerian men, pursue their women in droves.
Only Nigerian men can manage a Nigerian woman….they’re too mouthy/loudy and thats unlady like. No man likes a woman like that!! the size? well, I don’t know the a nija gal’s size i guess its a bottomless pit!
I am a Nigerian and I just stumbled unto this debate. I was very friendly with some Zambian girls during my university days in the U.K. They were angels in beauty and in character – vital areas needed by men. They were also educated and religious. They accepted me irrespective of my poor background. Not all Nigerians are 419ers. Most are hard working. Being from a village does not matter. I also had some Zambian males as friends. They were okay. Yes our men and women look aggressive. Resources are scarce and you have to fend for your self. Nigeria is like a big melting pot. Nigerian men usually return from their sojourns with foreign women. That’s understandable. Thanks for the debate. I enjoyed it.
oh my goodness. I am finding this discussion very interesting. i am a zambian lady dating a nigerian man. we have been together for over two years. he is the most hardworking, sensitive, loyal and caring guy i have ever known who is making plans for our future without asking me for anything but love. maybe its because i have never been with a zambian guy so in that case i feel i cannot say anything positive or negative about that. all i can say is that people should be allowed to date whoever they choose not based on country or race or general opinion. there are no guarantees either way. so take a chance on love people and stop generalising.
Seriously, personality is not based on nationality…. What is the meaning of all this assumptions made about nigerian men..it is absurd!! And judgemental and very fallacious!
written by Pat Phiri , August 08, 2010
I am a well educated woman failed by two Zambian men. Most of our men are looking for women who should be looking after them and once they achieve certain things in life the decide to leave u. Money, money issues. They don’t care about there family in particular there own blood. They refuse to pay for there school fees and when i woman is expecting they mostly don’t care about what is happening to the woman. They would rather be drinking beer then be there for a woman who is expecting. Nigerian men as already said love you for what you are and will care for your family. Zambian men love a woman for what they are and not whaaaaat they have…. Stop your bad habits is jus spending your money and time in the bar instead with your family. Please smell nice and dress well….
written by MIke , August 07, 2010
Respectable zambian women dont go out ith nigerian men. The decent zambian women ould not entertain the thought of marrying a nigerian. They are dirty with a village mentality.obviously because most of them hail from villages. On the other hand zambians are more refined and the zambian ladies that associate themselves with nigerians dont like other zambians being aware of that fact.In my opinion, nigerians love to destroy, am sure you can think of what they are destroying, creating a bad impression of africans the world over.Research how they live,do business etc, an idea for part 2 .
written by lekeleke , August 04, 2010
nigeria men will marry anything in a skirt-period(now there is no science to that surely)
written by kasapo , August 04, 2010
awe zambian ladies mulatusebanya sana, why are you so materialistic, what is there with the niger guyzwho are always finindg them selves in scandals. if you take alook all shum marrieges happening in england , a niger ian guy has to be mentioned. wake up zambian galz but these are wrong guys for you and i can assure you, marrying a niger simply means that yo marriege wont last alife time. talk about the juju ma its a worst night mare. and you there bragging about a nigerian man who cant even speak very good english but always hiding in the name of pigeon language. I LOVE OUR ZAMBIAN GUYZ, VERY STRAIGHT and not dodgy. always choose to live within their means not bukabolala / the saw called 419 what ever that means.
written by kasapo , August 04, 2010
oh my god, zambian ladies wat has come over you, why niger guy of all the pipo in thie whole wide world. awe bena abena nigerian twakana. those who date them are a true defination of iswau.
written by mama t , August 02, 2010
Every person that i know that dated a zambian or almost got married to one, it o fell apart when it was time to be serious. I could give 5 very good examples of these zambian men that refuse to grow up, saying that there are some gud ones and bad ones i personally have seen more bad ones. I’m married to a nigerian with 2 beautiful children my husband is lovely and not a 419 and even if he was what right does anyone have to judge how a man provides for his family. i think the pipo bringing negativity to o this are just jealous and insecure pipo. If nigerian men say southern african women are easy so what? It can be easy in a positive way but u only look for the negative, easy to sleep with.
written by chololo , August 01, 2010
Any self-respecting and cultured Zambian girl/woman would think twice to get entangled with a Nigerian man. If your aim in life is to end up single, broke, and possibly in jail at 45, then a Nigerian is your man! There is more to life than just the “fast” money and a “flashy” life-style. Are UK Zambian women really that desperate and shallow minded when it comes to matters of the heart?! I live in the US so I wouldn’t know—–but, I beg to differ!!!
written by SHI KEVIN , July 31, 2010
This is good fiction!
written by chanda mwantungu , July 30, 2010
Zambian men are not serious this is why Zambian women go for Nigerian men. Nigerian men dress well and they smell good but our guys do not look after themselves. Wake up Zambian guys and look after your women. Mukachinja lisa?
written by mwendalubi numa , July 30, 2010
Nigerian men are hard working and will do anything to put bread on the table. Zambian men expect to be fed and dressed. Bulshit! A woman needs to be taken care of and not taken advantage of. A nigerian man can do any job to make money, even when he is a university graduate, whereas a zambian man will want an office job when he only went up to grade 7, and then will sit on his butt and wait for the educated wife to bring food and do the the house chores. Give me a nigerian man anytime baby. Only that I am not looking for one, but I would go for one.
Love them OO!
written by Bridget , July 29, 2010
Well, talking through this debate, fellow Zambian women, who of course date Nigerian men, feel Nigerian men are real men who satisfy you in all areas…hope you all understand what i mean by all areas..hehehehe….balalasa!!!!
written by Geneva , July 27, 2010
Some Zambian men r jst too playful. They shld learn to love en appreciate their women.
Nigerian men, dnt knw much ’bout thm, bt I hve learnt somethng out of ths debate. Lady C, thank u for ths en thanks to all of u for yo contributions. God bless u.
written by mwape , July 26, 2010
lets face facts neigerian man are 419 all of them not matter how long you have been with him hes still a 419 and 99% of cleaners and carers are negerian.Zambian women wake up.
written by Michelle Walusimo , July 26, 2010
Hey Aunty well done on this current debate! My own personal opinion is Zambian woman are feed up! They no longer want to look after the percentage of lazy Zambian men who dont want to look after their families, who don’t want to work and don’t want to go to church or show love or show emotions. Rather than settle for a waste man because of culture and tradition they aspire for more. I work and Im educated and I want to prosper and develop myself to do more. I have found you can’t find a mate to my level with a Zambian man he is merly content with food and beer and clubbing! Zambian men also like to date outside their race when they have established themselves why is this?? Not all Zambian men are worthless and not all Zambian woman are loose and drink too much!!!!! Nigerian men are more hard working ….Nigerian people in general they are more innovative and enterprising due to high population and their environment you have to be fast to succeed!!! we must take note this sluggish slow attitude has to stop. We need to fight and work for a better life. You are losing your woman because Zambian woman no longer want to settle for less!! Treatment of our woman is poor and not valued…… by our dear dear Zambian men!
written by MwenyaM , July 25, 2010
Lady C,
I am happy you have raised serious debates and I should congratulate you for your honest writing. Keep It up.
written by kate price , July 23, 2010
chi teddy machina you are so negative ,how many zambian women have left you due to your unreasonable behaviour ! dont even go there zambian men
written by Mungule , July 22, 2010
Lady C, you say Nigerians are Industrious as a Nation?. Sorry I beg to differ. Industrious perhaps as the most corrupt individuals the world has known but not as a nation. For heavens sake let us not judge these nigerians we see in london as the whole industrious nation. These nigerians are the luck one who have managed to escape poverty in a nation naturally endowed with riches. How do you explain the nation that produces so much oil and yet imports petroleum products from outside because it cannot run its own refeneries? How do you explain the presence of Ebuta meta (BBC2) where there are no sanitation facilities in a nation of indusrty?
Sorry let us look at people as individuals not as a collective entity. There are some industrious Zambians just as they are some corrupt Zambians. As nations we are both third world mum.
written by teddy m machina , July 21, 2010
Zambian wemen are very cheap to nigerian if only they take them out and buy phone cards to fone zambai its its amen cheers
written by South African , July 21, 2010
Nigerians are known for using Southern African men. After 1994, they came to South Africa in droves and started marrying South African woemn for papers. After getting the Soutth African citizenship, they go back to marry their Nigerian patrners. Then they leave the South African with kids andf move on to the UK with their Nigerians spouses. I am South African married to a Zambian man and all my friends would die to marry a Zambain man any day. At least they are brought up with family values, christian values and they are peaceable people. South African woman who married Nigerians did so because of the love of money. And they are now regretting.
written by good luck jonathan , July 21, 2010
i really dont understand the debate nigerian men are not good and zambian men good for nothing .Pa uk zambian men step up
written by Jilijili , July 21, 2010
How many zamban women are in respectable relationships where their nigerian man respects them and doesn’t cheat on them? On the other hand count how many zambian women are being dogged out , cheated on, used in fraud to call banks, given money as solace to hide their depressing lives, getting beaten on the regular . I coulc tell you horror stories about zambian girls with nigerian men. The easiest way to know a zambian girl is useless is to liste if she says she only dates nigerians
written by SARA PHIRI , July 21, 2010
ZAMBIAN GIRLS DONT AIM HIGH U CAN WIN THEM WITH A HIRED CAR ND 2 BOTTLES OF BRANDY AND TOP HER PHONE THATS WHY WHEN THEY GET TO 40 THEY START LOOKIN FOR TOY BOY NIGERIAN MEN FIND OUR GIRLS CHEAP
written by NSUMA , July 21, 2010
ZAMBIAN MEN A SHARP WE ONLY SPEND IF WE MARRY WHY FLASH WHEN I ONLY WANT A DATE PLUS NIGERIAN MEN HAVE NO CHARM THEY SHOW CASH WHILE MWANA ZAMBIA USES MOUTH NOT CASH THATS REAL CHARM WE R JUST SHARPERE WE AINT TIGHT BUT WE R STEADY PLUS WE DONT CHEAT AS NIJA BOYS
written by Rogue Trader , July 21, 2010
I am embarrassed to even take part in this debate. Why should one worry about who other people (some Zambian women, in this case) decide to date or marry? We live in a foreign country whose multicultural diversity suggests that one meets people of all nationalities. I don’t think it’s right to pigeon hole people and expect them to behave in a certain way just because of their nationality. I accept that there are some general characteristics that differentiate both men and women from the two cultures but that should not be used as a basis to validate one’s own biased opinions. Some Zambian men discuss this out of jealousy because of their own failure to bag a Zambian beauty. Likewise, some Zambian women may have been unlucky with Zambian guys and decide to tar us all with the same brush. On a lighter note, Bridget asked how many Nigerian men are cleaners or carers. I don’t know the answer to that but I can safely tell you that 90 percent of the cleaners at my office (male and female) seem to be Nigerian. I don’t think it’s right to judge someone by their job title in a foreign land where that measure is more indicative of one’s circumstances than their ability or talent..
written by Jilijili , July 21, 2010
Nigerian men love zambian women as side pieces not as serious girlfriends. i don’t know where you live but in my town the nigerians love to flash their money to zambian girls to open their legs wide. After using them they discard the zambian girls with buggage, children and problems thats when the zambian girls now want the zambian guy , after being run through by nigerian men. Don’t get me wrong some nigerian men can be decent but the ones that are getting the women are the most notorious ones. Nigerian men love going on world tours before finally settling down with their nigerian women. Most of the zambian girls in nigerian relationships are sad and depressed , they think money and lavish lifestyles count for happiness. A lot of these zambian women are getting and will get their come uppance because most of them are not down to earth and honest, you see how they even make fun of zambian men that are carers and cleaners doing an honest job. It really says a lot about a woman when she looks down on a man doing an honest job and yet praises 419 scammers. Just this year I know of 4 grls who used to swear that nigerian men are the best are crying tears with their bastard children living in council flats on benefits when the nigerians promised them riches
written by zim_gal , July 20, 2010
Well done Lady C for addressing this issue. The fact of the matter is Nigerian man prefer Southern African women bec
ause we are simply more refined and cultured than their women. We nurture and build our communities where their women simply cannot stand to see someone with a good thing going.ady
Lady C, keep up the good work girlfriend!
written by kate price , July 20, 2010
very interesting story in every country there bad and good ones ,with nigerian men 90% of them are bad they will lie most of the them re married,personally i dont like them .our zambian men are something else dont get me wrong they have good ones but when you get the bad one it will put you off a relationship for a long time .
written by carol , July 20, 2010
zambian guys re players.
written by nkole , July 20, 2010
I AM A ZAMBIAN LIVING IN THE UK AND I HAVE DATED A NIGERIAN GIRL AND ITS NOT TRUE THAT THEERE HARD TO GET THUS NIGERIANS GO FOR ZAMBIAN GIRLS CAUSE THERE EASY, NIGERIAN GIRLS ARE AS EASY AS ZAMBIANS INFACT THERE A LOT OF THEM AFTER ME AND THEY DONT ASK FOR MONEY THE REASON NIGERIAN MEN GO FOR SOUTHERN AFRICAN WOMEN THAN NIGERIAN WOMEN IS CAUSE SOUTHERN GIRLS ARE PRETTIER HAVE GREAT BODIES NE FYA SHALA GIRLS TE BA SUMA ND AGAIN ITS A FANTASY TO DATE SOMEONE FROM ANOTHER COUNTRY LIKE ME I PREFER KENYANS, NAMIBIANS THAN MY OWN ZAMBIAN GIRLS INFACT MOST ZAMBIAN GIRLS I KNOW IN LONDON DATE NIGERIAN MEN FROM THE STICKS OF NIGERIAN NALANDA SANA GOOD TOPIC
written by Swangwapo , July 20, 2010
Very interesting and amusing topic. When I first visited Iceland in the early 1980s’ the only black man living there was from Nigeria. With a Country population of 150million +, in fact most people in Nigeria believe the population is much higher than provided in official Country report. In comparison to the Zambian population you can imagine the difference. Tuli aba nono sana. Also most Countries in the Southern Africa have a higher population of women in comparison to men, so naturally men down South do not have to strive to find a suitable candidate. I recall when I moved to UK 20 years ago when through-out my interaction may it be in shop, pub, street, market etc. was always asked, are you from Nigeria? Primarily implying that Nigerian men were the most black male people were accustomed to meeting in the streets of London. Even as it stands right now in the UK, the Zambian migrants to the UK are significantly lower in numbers. So it is not about Zambian men not being enterprising etc. If that was the case then even in Zambia we would have been overrun by Nigerian men, but this is not the case. As for the Zambian women who are married to Nigerians that is their choice, though in some instances it is all about the circumstances they found themselves in that could have led to resultant relationship. Would it have happened if they had not moved to UK? In every Nationality there are the good and bad. There are lots of nice Nigerian men as much as there are lots of Zambian men. Look at our Football team, ask any Nigerian over the last encounter in Nigeria our boys clearly out-shined the Nigerian team, they just lost on penalties and buy sheer bad luck, isn’t that talent. So chill out, I am proud to be a Zambian man, I have a purpose for being that and also God made me in his own image I wouldn’t change it for anything else. Sorry for those Zambian women who never found the right Zambia men, the good ones certainly exist! Do not also forget that Nigeria was under Military rule for a very very long time, this in itself has a great bearing on the attitudes of their Nationals. Coming back to population issues, you can see a similar pattern with Chinese they are now spreading out in Africa, when a Country has an astronomical population they will naturally spread out. I have my own space, when I visit Zambia as I do quite often I feel so fortunate that God gave me such a wonderful magnificent Country and as I retire soon to go back home I always reflect on the beauty and how my children and grandchildren will for ever enjoy Zambia.
written by nellie , July 20, 2010
SOUTHERN WOMEN CLOSE YOUR LEGS. SOUTHERN MEN SOBER UP!!!! SIMPLES.
written by Jack Bauer , July 20, 2010
written by a woman, so this article is clearly biased…You seem to ignore the possibility of Nigerian women being attracted to Zambian men – so you are clearly a feminist. Infact, this article is not accurate and reliable, how are you going to come up with such a conclusion? how many zambian men have you sampled? did you survey any nigerian-zambian couples? THIS IS YOUR OWN POINT OF VIEW..And it isnt right to say nigerian men go for zambian women mostly, they have a large population therefore spread their seeds everywhere so I beg deflate your feminist ego
written by peter , July 20, 2010
Nigerian is a large population they dont only target zambian women there married to zimbabweans, kenyans, english the list is endless reason is there are a large population its not all that r 419 even zambians do 419 but nigerians beat us to a numbers game eg there more nigerians than zambians working for tesco nd i disagree with mrs johnson that zambian men dont go to church thats very invalid cause i go to church zambian men are financially stable and do support there familes we need to open our eyes to these things than just write and as well get exposed to knowing more of these people and zambian men in tha uk also date white ladies saw its a choice lets blog
written by Mulobezi Sangulula , July 20, 2010
Dont want to be a killjoy but I met a Nigerian man who said that Nigerian men preferred Southern African women including Zambians because they were ‘easy’. He said to get a Nigerian woman to bed would take a lot of time and effort which he did not need when wooing the sisters from the southern end of the continent.
written by Bridget , July 20, 2010
To be very honest, this is a very sensitive debate, as a well qualified professional woman, i dont mind having a Zambian man from my roots, and having failed my relationship with a Zambian man, i started dating a Nigerian man who appreciated me. My Zambian man who despite not having gone far with his education was more of a selfless man with no caring attitude, what mattered to him was to receive all the time. A nigerian man knows how to express his love to a woman, has a caring attitude towards the woman, and wants to show you he is there for you. This attitude lacks in our Zambian men, they are more of “women are women” and dont care how they will treat you. Nigerian men are very appreciative of their women, they will please you, and will make you happy, lastly Zambian men are too talkative like women, Zambian men dont want to prosper themselves, a real man needs to prosper their careers, they will settle to anything as long as they have their money for their beer. how many nigerian men are carers or cleaners? Zaambian go for anything, a nigerian man is a very proud man who wants to achive the best for his life and family.
written by Mrs Johnson , July 20, 2010
I have been married to a Nigerian man for more than thirty five years our children are all doing well both academically as well as spiritually which features very much in Nigerian men – most Zambian men hardly ever go to church unless they are ill and need help or getting married – In short a Zambian woman appreciates a spiritual and financially supportive mate because that is the role of the man in a home according to the Holy Bible or the Holy Koran – A Zambian woman is one of the most well educated, groomed, beautiful and spiritually endowed being – My advise to our Zed man please up your game before it is too late!!!!!
I just stumbled across this article.. Googling why Nigerian men are in demand, why do Nigerian men love foreign women and why are American men talking about the Nigerian men a lot!
Wow I’m a Nigerian woman, lived and studied in the UK, now living and finishing my PhD in the states, of course my early life was in Nigeria and I know the Nigerian man very well, both locally and internationally Biko! I know for sure what our men are like! A Nigerian man would never abandon his family unless you sleep around,not domesticated, then you are a nagging treacherous woman! Even at that in most cases he won’t leave you cos of his children but he could get a concubine! Or keep other woman.
Yes Nigerian men are hard workers and they will spoil you with money gifts! It’s part of the culture to provide for your woman! Yes they love foreign women especially if you have a culture similar to that of a Nigerian woman then you are a keeper! Nigerian women have puzzled on why the foreign women are taking their men too you know, it just boils down to preference, anybody should go for what they love! Nigerian women have very high standards! And have become westernized too. I don’t know much about the Zambian sisters but heard the South Africans have beautiful curvy bodies and big ass.. Similar to the Nigerian women but more curvier.. I’ve seen too. They are submissive too and have even gone as far as learning how to cook all the Nigerian dishes! She’s foreign beautiful still “naive” and can cook jollof! That’s a jack pot! Heard the Zambians are naive and Not confrontational where the Nigerian woman has westernised her approach.. Thereby catching the Nigerian mans attention.
Did I hear someone say the Nigerian woman isn’t hot in bed that’s funny heard about the Calabar tribe in Nigeria? I guess you haven’t. That guy must have been so off putting that the nija girl couldn’t waste her energy I wonder his size too.. Cos we love size if you know what I mean.. You can’t really generalize most things every culture and country has its good and bad. There’s love in sharing even thou I won’t go for a lazy South African or Zambian man I can’t be mad at the girls cos they must be doing something right! I intend to find out what these women do and how they look cos I’m a very beautiful Igbo Nigerian lady too.. Google Bianca Ojukwu in her youth something like that! The men should learn from the Nigerian men too, than sit around gossip and scare yourselves into Xenophobia! Biko bye!