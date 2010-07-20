What is it that attracts the numerous Nigerian men to Zambian ladies leading them to the altar right across the globe?

By Lady C

I actually pondered on this pressing agenda quietly with my head buried inside a recycled Metro paper, as I sat conspicuously behind two Zambian gentlemen on the tube who deliberated on this ‘serious matter’.

At first, I thought they can’t possibly be Zambian until I heard them say,

“…buti iwe naiwe, these chaps they’re taking away awa women! So it’s not eveni a matta ofu the best man wins awe! Eh, we must start to do something to protect this kind of nonsense from happening otherwise we’ll end up with bana mayo aba mu village iwe and why must we settle for that?!”

I tried to keep a straight face pretending to chuckle at what I was reading but really, I was just rather excited to hear this hot debate between two thirty-something year old men from Zed. Fab!

“In fact, I don’t think having Nigerian in-laws is even attractive iweh! Ni ba kawalala baja!”

I listened on as Nigerian men were described as being extremely arrogant, pompous and full of themselves.

Apparently, all they do is ama ‘419’, counterfeit this and counterfeit that, obtain cash via dubious means and then use that cash to look as though they are a Prince or some rich subject from Nigeria that they earned the money legitimately whilst doing an honest day’s work. They really use it to entice Zambian woman and flash the cash that they can pay for all her needs and her family’s needs. They like to target Zed women cos men from Zed don’t flash their money like that and are more careful when spending it so anyway, their women are not really exposed to so much money like Nigerian women. They fall for the charms of Nigerian man easily and get carried away, ati they fall in love when in fact all they really fall in love with is the idea of being associated with that rich Nigerian man with all that money!

I then heard how Zed women were not as enterprising as their Nigerian counterparts and don’t bother to pursue a good education so that they can prosper and get their own money. In essence, Zambian women should learn from Nigerian women and be independent so they wouldn’t need these Nigerian men in the first place.

The conversation steered toward general household, kitchen and then bedroom duties. I was intrigued to hear that the debate then became tribalistic and I wondered who had sampled all those women from so many tribes in Zed? Perhaps men do really live like kings after all. This was getting more controversial as the journey wore on.

By now, I had well and truly missed my stop but was trying to listen to more on not what they presumed was the reason but on what was the actual reason that drove Nigerian men towards the Zambian women. I listened on as one man suggested that Nigerian women are not as domesticated when it comes to housework; then the other man interjected that Nigerian women can’t even reach the bedroom standards of Zambian women as he had been lucky enough to ‘sample’ but was rather disappointed as to how distasteful it was due to the lack of flavour! Holding my breath, I now had to use one hand to cover my nose and mouth before erupting into rapturous laughter! (If only they knew that I had been listening in all this time!)

Finally, the other man decided that all in all, the Nigerian population was so huge that it didn’t matter what they thought was the real reason; Zambian men were outnumbered by Nigerian men no matter what and this was the inevitable outcome. There followed an uncomfortable silence between the two men as reality unfolded denoting that it was actually the population that was having a resounding effect on most African women across the globe and not just Zambia.

When I got home, I was troubled about this episode and re-ran it in my head.

It was true that Nigerians as a whole are a very industrious nation and due to the massive population, the will to survive, succeed and stand up and be counted is far greater where everyone is struggling to survive; individuals are pushed that much farther to succeed, make a difference and shine. It’s almost as though they are born hungry for success and never give up. The word ‘fail’ does not exist in their vocabulary.

They are pushed beyond all boundaries in order to get what they need to be able to get what they want in order to succeed in life. Success is therefore paramount!

Okay, we’ve all heard about their alleged global fraudulent financial activities but this could be a standard common denominator forming a constant cycle for cause and effect in the survival stakes and everyday life.

It’s widely believed they prefer Zambian ladies as they complain Nigerian women are more argumentative and insist on wearing the pants in the house but claim their Zambian counterparts are more humble and submissive to their men. (Biblical origins and moral upbringing dictate).

I disagreed with both men when they suggested that Zambian women were not as enterprising and don’t bother to pursue an education; on the contrary, Zambian ladies are far more educated and industrious than ever before having reached into the mining, farming and international business sectors of the global stage; it’s quite an achievement as they have taken great strides to meet other African ladies on the international business circuit and are changing the global faces of NGOs, SMEs and international global corporate and blue chip giants, it’s very encouraging.

Much emphasis is placed on household training within all Zambian communities as it is a huge part of the culture. The results speak for themselves and I believe this plays a major part when men from other countries (namely Nigeria) encounter a well-trained Zambian woman who can perform ‘little miracles’ and still remain submissive and respect her husband. (You’d have to be a really crazy man not to hold onto that!) And this is my point here; there are many Zambian men who don’t appreciate that good Zambian woman and opt to mistreat her thinking they can get better elsewhere and expect to be able to do a u-turn and return to her simply because they can do so and she should still be there. Zambian women are not generally loud, argumentative, aggressive or boisterous and confrontational in nature and there’s something innocent and humble in their character. Countless Nigerian men have commented on this trait and rarely find it in Nigerian women but most certainly do so in Zambian women and treasure it; like a semi-precious stone she must shine, not to be mistreated or misplaced. Knowing that the woman is the rock of the family, she helps to shape and make the man who he is. It’s imperative that a man’s pride should be respected at all times as without his pride, he most certainly feels rather naked and worthless. It’s what makes him a man. This is a well-known fact in Zambian culture and is greatly welcomed by all men especially Nigerian men! It doesn’t help matters when the Zambian woman is also graced with so much beauty from within talk less of on the outside. There’s nothing like Zambian beauty and it seems to be very prevalent amongst indigenous Zambians. I don’t believe there’s a contest here.

The population of Nigeria is indeed a major factor here. The gentlemen quite rightly suggested that being outnumbered can deplete their supply of women rapidly and can affect the mix in the pot (local population).

Should Zambian men should just up their game a bit and become more aggressively enterprising and not be afraid to think and act outside the box? Would this stir a marked decrease in the number of Nigerian men pursuing Zambian women? That Nigerian men are more hardworking and business-minded is not a myth and should not be perceived as the norm; does this suggest that Zambian men underperform and Zambian women don’t want to be ‘stuck’ with an unsuccessful Zambian man; or, maybe Zambian men should just be more willing to take more calculated risks rather than accept the norm (this will do for now) – Is it true that women in general tend to be more attracted to a mate that is willing to take that intelligent risk with a supportive partner? Perhaps it doesn’t really matter as some folks believe Zambian women don’t really mind where the man is from as they are born home-makers.

At the end of the day, Zambian men should be so proud of their Zambian women who are graced with so much incomparable beauty inside and out. After all, it is surely the first reason why their long-term rivals, Nigerian men, pursue their women in droves.