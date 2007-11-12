Zambia only has 44 dental surgeons

Lusaka – Zambia is facing a critical shortage of dental surgeons with the country only having 44 doctors against the required number of 260, says Zambia's Health Minister Dr Brian Chitwo.

Addressing the official opening of the Zambia Dental Association Oral Health month at on Sunday, Dr Chitwo said with a population of about 11 million people, this number is inadequate to meet the oral health vision of government.

Dr Chituwo however pointed out that in order to address the human resource gap government is working out plans to open a Department of Dentistry at the University of Zambia so that surgeons can be trained locally.

The department is also renegotiating with the Zimbabwean government to increase the number of Zambian Dental students from two to four per year.

Dr Chituwo said another important area to consider is that of dental equipment, adding that ten dental units for the proposed Department of the Dentistry at University of Zambia have been bought and installed at the current dental training school.

All the general hospitals have received new Dental units, he said, apart only for Livingstone, Chainama and Ronald Ross hospitals adding that more equipment will be procured for the remaining hospitals.

The minister noted that its governments priority to fight against non-communicable disease under oral health care.

Research has shown he said that over 90 percent of oral health problems can be prevented.

He said prevention should be the main focus especially among children who are the most vulnerable.

Dr Chituwo further noted that most of the causes of poor oral health are known such as the excess consumption of sugar and not brushing the teeth after meals hence the responsibility is on every individual to ensure that oral health care is promoted. – BuaNews